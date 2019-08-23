Rev. Von Giessler

Rev. Von Edwin Giessler, born October 15, 1934, in Harrison Township, the only child of Edwin “Ed” and Mary (Woods) Giessler, who both preceded him in death, went home to be with Jesus at HealthPark Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, August 9, 2019. He had been a resident of Fort Myers since 1994.

Surviving are his wife, Rita (Dixon) Giessler of Fort Myers; two daughters, Susan (Donald) Mosier of Convoy and Shelly (Shawn) Dunno of Van Wert; two stepsons, Michael (Jacquelyn) Dixon of Cape Coral, Florida, and John Dixon of Fort Myers, Florida.

He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Mosier of Van Wert, Megan (Kevin) Myers of Columbus, and Zen Collins and Logan Collins, both of Van Wert; and two great-grandsons, Lane and Brooks Mosier of Van Wert.

He loved and was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rev. Giessler, a graduate of Wren High School, was a specialist in the U.S. Army as a clerk in Battalion Transportation Training Headquarters in Fort Eustis, Virginia. Following his service to his country, he graduated from Huntington University and the United Brethren Theological Seminary in Huntington, Indiana. He then pastored churches in Rockford, Cincinnati, Van Wert, Dayton, Venedocia and Lima. His life was committed to God and he was a faithful servant.

Rev. Giessler had also been employed at the Chrysler Amplex plant in Van Wert as a buyer. Following his and Rita’s move to Florida, he was employed at Edison National Bank for about six years prior to his retirement.

He loved conversing with people, singing, reading, and was also an avid woodworker and enjoyed doing handyman work around the house and for his neighbors.

He leaves behind many friends in Van Wert and Fort Myers, as well as the people of the congregations he ministered.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at North Union United Methodist Church,4486 U.S. 127 north of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Rev. Von Giessler be made to the Salvation Army.