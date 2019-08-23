Raiders win Wayne Trace Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

PAYNE — Wayne Trace won its own invitational, topping a field of seven other teams at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

The Raiders scored 160 team points, followed by runner-up Antwerp (166) and Bryan (169). Lincolnview finished fourth with a season best 175 points, followed by Miller City (186), Paulding (188), Crestview (season low 192) and Fort Jennings (212).

Kaden Sutton carded a 38 to lead Wayne Trace, followed by Reid Miller who was one stroke behind at 39. Dane Moore finished with a 40 and Cale Crosby rounded out the scoring for the Raiders with a 43.

Landon Price led the Lancers with a 41 while Evan Miller and Dane Ebel each shot a 44. Grant Glossett finished with a 46.

The Knights were led by Evan Scarlett’s 44, with Will Sharpe and Dillon Underwood two strokes behind at 46. Scotty Bowman carded a 56.