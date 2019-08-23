Preview: Crestview Lady Knights volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — With four all-NWC players and seven letter winners back from last year’s 17-7 (7-1 NWC) team, the defending Northwest Conference co-champion Crestview Lady Knights appear poised to defend their title this fall.

Along with two-time Northwest Conference Coach of the Year Tammy Gregory (13th year, 217-99), the group is led by three-time letter winner and senior outside hitter Lexi Gregory, who garnered first team all-NWC, first team all-District 8 and honorable mention All-Ohio accolades last year.

Her younger sister, junior outside hitter and defensive specialist Bailey Gregory earned first team all-NWC and honorable mention all-District 8 last season and has lettered twice.

Senior outside hitter Lauryn Black lettered last year and was named honorable mention all-NWC, and she’s joined by junior outside hitter/middle hitter Raegan Hammons, senior middle hitter Laney Jones, senior setter Maddy Lamb and senior outside hitter/middle hitter Kaylee Wolford.

“Lexi will continue to lead this team again this season both on the offense and defensive side of things,” Gregory said. “She continues working hard being a leader and always looking for ways to improve her game. We look to Lexi a lot and have confidence knowing she can get it done on the court.”

“Lauryn, our other outside hitter, also continues to get stronger both defensively and offensively in which she will also see much action,” the coach continued. “We try to keep them both involved in about every play.”

“Bailey, our Libero, continues to strive at getting every ball up to the setter and able to read the hitters so well. She is a key component as she is one that gets us set up in our offense. Being on the defensive side of things all the time can be very frustrating at times, but Bailey loves the challenge and the girls see how hard she works each and every day.”

“Maddy Lamb, our senior setter, has stepped into this role and doing a nice job of feeding our hitters. She is very knowledgeable of the game and knows where the ball needs to go in the offense.”

“Other key offensive players for us will be Kaylee Wolford, Laci McCoy, Raegan Hammons and Laney Jones. These hitters can play various positions, but each understand their role and play where we need them at that particular point in the match.”

“Right now we want to make sure they continue to be aggressive at the net whether it be attacking or blocking. Kali Small (junior libero) also comes in on defense for us and has been working very hard reading the hitters and aggressive serving.”

Other players on the varsity roster include juniors Laci McCoy and Lindsay Barnes, sophomore Lexi Parrish.

The coach added that team chemistry is strong, and she noted she’s pleased with how things have progressed in practices and four competitive scrimmages.

“I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far with this group of girls,” Gregory said. “They are working very hard and know what it takes to be successful. Our defense has been battling and getting most balls up to our setter for the aggressive attack.”

“I have confidence in this group of girls. They work well together, love competing and determined to achieve their set goals, but most importantly have fun doing it.”

Gregory also said she expects the NWC to be competitive and she noted the Lady Knights can’t look past any team.

Crestview’s season begins this morning with a tri-match with Archbold at Stryker, and the home opener will be Tuesday against Coldwater.