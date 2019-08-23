Lady Knights top Van Wert

Surrounded by Van Wert’s Jenna Covey (14) and Savannah Nygren (13), Crestview’s Macy Kulwicki kicks the ball during Thursday’s non-conference match between the two schools. The Lady Knights won the game 2-0, with Katelyn Castle and Emily Brower each scoring a goal. Pictured below with the ball is Crestview’s Aliya Clouser, with teammate Salex Overmyer trailing and Van Wert’s Chloe Brayton playing defense. Crestview (2-0) will host Paulding on Tuesday, while Van Wert (0-2) will entertain Defiance the same night. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent