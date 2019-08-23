The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Lady Knights top Van Wert

Surrounded by Van Wert’s Jenna Covey (14) and Savannah Nygren (13), Crestview’s Macy Kulwicki kicks the ball during Thursday’s non-conference match between the two schools. The Lady Knights won the game 2-0, with Katelyn Castle and Emily Brower each scoring a goal. Pictured below with the ball is Crestview’s Aliya Clouser, with teammate Salex Overmyer trailing and Van Wert’s Chloe Brayton playing defense. Crestview (2-0) will host Paulding on Tuesday, while Van Wert (0-2) will entertain Defiance the same night. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

