Golf: Lincolnview defeats Marion Local

Submitted information

MARIA STEIN — Lincolnview traveled to the Mercer County Elks to take on the Marion Local on Friday, and the Lady Lancers rebounded with a victory after falling to Fort Recovery the evening before (191-212), to record a 222-240 triumph over the Flyers.

Shiann Kraft was the match medalist on the evening as she posted a score of 47. Runner up medalist honors was achieved by Winter Boroff as she carded a 51. Scores of 60, 64, and 66 were tallied by Aryonna Hoghe, Adalee Purk, and Dylann Carey respectively.

With the victory, Lincolnview improved to 5-1 in dual matches.

The Lady Lancers host St. Henry at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.