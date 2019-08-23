Captains a big key to VW’s early success

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s a close knit team, one that’s off to a fast start early in the season.

The Van Wert girls’ tennis team is 4-0 (2-0 WBL) and the Lady Cougars have been dominate in each outing, winning the first three matches 5-0 and losing just one match against Celina on Monday.

Van Wert’s 2019 tennis captains (left to right): Paige Moonshower, Allie Etter, Alli Morrow and Kaylee Jennings. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Before Thursday’s practice, senior captains Alli Morrow (second singles), Paige Moonshower (first doubles) and Kaylee Jennings (second doubles), along with junior captain Allie Etter (first doubles) and head coach Eli Alvarez gathered to explain what fueled the team’s early success, including what was done in the off-season.

“Just because the season is over that doesn’t mean the work is done,” Morrow said. “You still have to hit and you still have to get out here and work hard and that’s what makes a difference when the season starts.”

“It was just coming out to our winter practices and our summer practices and taking the opportunities that were available to us,” Jennings said.

Moonshower enjoyed an extended postseason last year, qualifying for Division II district competition at Bowling Green State University, which may have served as a springboard to this season.

“It really helped with my confidence this year but it also makes me nervous, because I feel like I have a lot of pressure on me now,” Moonshower said. “During the winter I went to Westwood (in Lima) to hit and as soon as I was out of softball I got out here and started hitting.”

Those nerves Moonshower mentioned haven’t been evident, because she and Etter haven’t given up more than a single point in a set so far this season.

“I used to play singles and it was a really big change to do doubles,” Etter explained. “Paige had an opening because her partner left, so I wanted to try doubles and I’m really liking it so far. I’d like to have a winning record and maybe make it to districts.”

Alvarez lauded his captains and he noted the four assumed leadership roles before they were chosen as captains by their teammates.

“They took advantage of every opportunity, every event, every function we had, not only were they showing up but they were putting in the effort and showed the other girls the effort that needed to be put in,” Alvarez said. “It may sound cliché, but leading by example is exactly what that group has done. Overall, we’re a pretty young team and (as a coach) it’s nice to have that second voice.”

In any sport, team chemistry is important and the captains agreed this team works and plays well together.

“This team is different than any team I’ve been on,” Morrow said. “We all get along, especially the seniors and I think that makes it better.”

“There’s a closeness that we bring,” Jennings said. “We’re always trying to have a fun time and keep it positive and that just makes it more enjoyable.”

“I think we’re all pretty close and I like hanging out with the girls,” Moonshower said.

“I like how close we are and how I’ve gotten friends from the tennis team,” Etter said.

The four captains and the rest of the starting lineup – freshman Grace Lott at first singles, junior Lizzie Rutkowski at third singles and senior Jada Buckner at second doubles – are expecting continued success throughout the season.

“Personally I feel this season would be a lot better for me because last year I played first singles, which is really tough, and so going to second singles I felt that would help me utilize more of my skills,” Morrow said. “We just have a great team all around and at every spot I feel like we have players that are set up to win.”

While tough matches are ahead, Alvarez believes the fast start has helped the team in terms of confidence.

“Last year we won four matches and we’re 4-0 now,” Alvarez stated. “Right now they believe they can beat the Shawnees and the Wapaks of the Western Buckeye League and I think we can too. That’s all you want at the beginning of the year – that confidence going forward and this group has provided that.”

Van Wert will host the first annual Cougar Classic with Ayersville, Elida, Lehman Catholic, Lima Sr., St. Marys Memorial and Wauseon starting at 9:30 Saturday morning, then the Lady Cougars will travel to Wapakoneta on Monday.