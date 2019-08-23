Billy D. Proffitt

Billy D. “Uncle Bill” Proffitt, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born in Mercer County March 30, 1929, the son of Rev. Clayton Manley and Sarah Elizabeth Proffitt, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Margaret Louise Campbell and they celebrated 71 years of marriage on August 8.

Other survivors include two children, Trena Proffitt Bartz and Bobby Don (Becky) Proffitt, both of Van Wert; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Three brothers, Glenn Proffitt, Norville Proffitt, and Rev. Carl Proffitt; and three sisters, Pauline Clark, Mary Mueller and Edith Walker, also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Grace Bible Church.

Visitation is an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International and the Alzheimer’s Association.

