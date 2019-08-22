Women vets at conference

On August 9-10, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office sponsored five women veterans to attend the Ohio Woman Veterans Conference in Columbus. It was an opportunity fo women veterans from across the state to gather for education, support, and comradeship. Approximately 1,000 women vets attended the conference, which featured 25 guest speakers and 12 break-out sessions, as well as a job and career readiness fair, and an area that focused on mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional care. Shown are county attendees Christine Gemmer (U.S. Army), Ashley Showalter (U.S. Army), Leslie Moser (U.S. Marine Corps), Dawn Kennedy, (U.S. Navy), and Lori Boyd (U.S. Air Force). photo provided