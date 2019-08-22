VW independent golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

St. Henry bests Fort Jennings, Crestview

DELPHOS — St. Henry topped Fort Jennings and Crestview in a tri-match at the Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.

The Redskins finished with 184 team points, followed by Fort Jennings (217) and the Knights (217). St. Henry’s Reed Koesters and Andrew Mescher, along with Gavin Schimmoeller of Ft. Jennings tied for match medalist honors, with each carding a 46.

Dillon Underwood led Crestview with a 53, followed by Will Sharpe, who shot a 55. Evan Scarlett fired a 57 and Scotty Bowman finished with a score of 64.

Crestview will compete in today’s Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Payne.

Allen East edges Lincolnview, Delphos Jefferson

DELPHOS — Allen East finished with a team score of 180 to defeat Lincolnview (184) and Delphos Jefferson (194) on Wednesday.

Cole Binkley led the Lancers with a 44, followed by Grant Glossett (45), Landon Price (47) and Dane Ebel (48).

Allen East’s Zach Miller was the match medalist with a 38.

Logan Gallmeier carded a 40 to lead Delphos Jefferson.

Lincolnview will join Crestview and several other teams at today’s Wayne Trace Invite.