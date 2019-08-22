Van Wert season ticket pickup info

Van Wert Cougar football season ticket holders can pick up their reserved seating tickets during Friday’s Crestview scrimmage at the tent in the south end zone between 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Season ticket and sports pass order forms will also be on hand for anyone wishing to purchase reserved tickets or season passes.

If you are unavailable to pick them up on Friday, they will also be available Saturday, August 24, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. or Monday, August 26, from 4-8 p.m. in the Van Wert High School Athletic Office. Please enter through the High School Gymnasium doors (H18 / H19).