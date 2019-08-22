Horse racing coming to VW County Fair

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Fair will host harness racing on Tuesday, August 27, and Thursday, August 29. Post time on Tuesday will be 6:30 p.m. and Thursday’s races get under way at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s program will feature four Ohio Fair Racing Conference colt and filly stakes, the Peony Pace for four-year-olds and up and the Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series Pace. Thursday’s card will be highlighted by four more Ohio Fair Racing Conference colt and filly stakes along with the Harvest Trot for four-year-olds and up.

Pari-mutual wagering will be a part of each day’s race program. Fans will have the opportunity to place win, place, show, daily double, quinella, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta wagers.

The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association’s “Racing with the Stars Tent” will be present to provide entertainment and information to racing fans of all ages. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in Text Trivia, Stump the Experts, and Racing with the Stars contests.