Court provides info for sheriff candidates

VW independent/submitted information

Ohio law requires the administrative judge of the Court of Common Pleas to certify qualifications for a person wanting to run for the office of sheriff.

One of the requirements is that a person running for this office must be fingerprinted and have a criminal background check. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is responsible for processing the fingerprints and background check. Since the filing deadline for partisan candidates for the May 2020 primary is December 18, BCI must have the fingerprint cards and request for the check by November of this year. Ohio law also establishes other requirements for a candidate for sheriff, such as training and supervisory experience.

Anyone is interested in running for the position of sheriff of Van Wert County should contact the office of Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin H. Taylor, 108 E. Main St. in Van Wert, or call 419.238.0027.