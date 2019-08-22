Company offering transportation services

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house and ribboncutting for a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based transportation venture that is partnering with the Chamber to provide public transportation services to the area.

Shandreka Gray talked Wednesday about her company, Employment Transportation Services LLC, which she has formed to provide transportation services for local employees who can’t get to work, or for companies who want to provide a transportation option for their workers.

Employment Transportation Services owner Shandreka Gray cuts the ribbon on her company’s partnership with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce to provide transportation services to the community. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

Gray said her company provides a more affordable ridesharing option to Uber or Lyft with 15-passenger vans or minibuses and rates that she guarantees are lower than either Uber, Lyft, or traditional taxi services. It can also help companies lower turnover rates by helping employees who don’t have transportation get to and from work.

Gray thanked the Chamber for partnering with her to promote the self-pay service. Weekly passenger rates are $50-75, while the company can also provide weekend casino trips for groups for $55 per passenger. For group passenger rates to transport employees, call 260.475.0078.

To use the service, people need to download the free ETS app from the Google Play Store. For more information about ETS and its services, area residents can call the above telephone number, access the company website at www.indianaft.com, or email info@indianaft.com.