VWCBDD OKs housing property purchase

James Stripe, Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) superintendent, updated the board on the purchase of a home with Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) Capital Housing Funds.

New Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities Service and Support Administrator Cody Bowersock is shown at a recent board meeting. photo provided

A three-bedroom home on Biltmore Avenue was purchased, with DODD Capital Housing Funds covering 90 percent of the purchase. VWCBDD covered the remaining purchasing costs, and housing ownership was transferred to Van Wert Housing Services Inc.

DODD provides this funding and encourages local boards of DD to explore buying housing to meet current needs for individuals with disabilities. This allows individuals to move out of Intermediate Care Facilities and to live more independently in affordable housing. VWCBDD will seek out more housing options as housing needs are discovered.

Stripe also discussed a VWCBDD facility improvement and energy savings project by Energy Optimizers USA, LLC, that will result in significant operational and maintenance savings. LED lighting updates, HVAC automation and control upgrades, and other energy savings enhancements were approved. The total project cost will not exceed $250,780. Energy Optimizers estimates an annual cost savings of $20,232 and a carbon offset equivalent to 42 cars taken off the road.

The VWCBDD also welcomed a new service and support administrator (SSA): Cody Bowersock. Bowersock worked for the Allen County Board of DD in Lima as an employment coordinator for 7½ years and then became a service and support administrator there in June 2015. He has been a Van Wert County resident since 2009.

“Working for the Van Wert County board gives me the opportunity to serve the people in my community,” Bowersock said. “What I like best about being an SSA is the daily interactions with the people we serve. I look forward to being able to help people live the life they want.”

The next board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, September 9, at 813 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.