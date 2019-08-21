Shirley A. Baxter

Shirley A. Baxter, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert after a brief illness.

She was born June 1, 1931, in Van Wert, the daughter of Walter and Florence (Debolt) Harting, who both preceded her in death. On March 14, 1953, she married William S. Baxter, who passed away November 29, 2002.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey S. (Linda) Baxter of Lebanon and David W. (Jeanne) Baxter of Germantown, Wisconsin; two sisters, Carolyn (Richard) Good of Van Wert and Sandra Farrar of Louisville, Kentucky; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Kurt Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory of Van Wert.

