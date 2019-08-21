Jr. Fair Livestock Auction seeking buyers

VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, September 3, the Junior Fair will be hosting its annual Livestock Auction. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. in the new show arena on the south end of the fairgrounds near the livestock barns.

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker bids on an animal during the 2018 Junior Fair Livestock Auction.

The order of the 2019 livestock sale is the traditional gallon of milk, steers, dairy feeder calves, rabbits, goats, sheep, swine, broilers/roasters, and turkeys

Raising a market animal for an FFA or 4-H project is a valuable learning opportunity for members of these programs. Through these youth programs, sound business principles and new agricultural practices are introduced. Youngsters are taught responsibility and gain knowledge, life skills, and good attitudes through the production of their livestock.

When area businesses and organizations purchase an animal at the Junior Fair Livestock Auction, they are buying responsibly raised livestock by Van Wert County 4-H and FFA members. Through such purchases, businesses and organizations support these youth programs, as well as gain the choicest, top quality meat at a reasonable price. The Junior Fair Livestock Auction also gives these young people a chance to show a profit for their hard work.

Potential buyers are required to have a bid number on the day of sale, which they will pick up that day. The highest bidder will be announced in the sale ring, with most buyers cosigning purchased animals back to the sale committee, unless they have made arrangements to have the animal processed. Buyers do not have to handle or be responsible for the animal in any way when the animal is co-signed back to the sale committee. Buyers’ only responsibility is to pay the difference immediately afterwards at the office.

Those interested in becoming a new livestock sale buyers can contact the Van Wert County Extension office at 419.238.1214 or email Livestock Sale committee member Deb Knapke at knapke.45@osu.edu.