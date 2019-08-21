Chamber Business Expo/Taste of VW County returning

Employees of Willow Bend Country Club show off their culinary delights at the 2016 Business Expo/Taste of Van Wert County event. file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Biz Expo & Taste of Van Wert County returns to Wassenberg Art Center on Thursday, October 3.

Businesses can grow their bottom line and visibility in northwest Ohio at this year’s Expo in the stunning, Wassenberg Art Center, 215 S. Washington St. (U.S. 127), the gateway to downtown Van Wert and the perfect venue to showcase a company’s products and services.

Businesses will have the opportunity to reach key customers, business executives, management, the community at large, and perhaps potential employees. The Chamber will accept exhibitor registrations until Wednesday, September 25, or until sold out. Last year, the Chamber did sell out earlier than the registration deadline, so businesses are encouraged to register early to ensure a spot is secured.

The Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County combines the best of both worlds into one event to showcase businesses. Here’s a look at the schedule:

2:30-4 p.m. — For exhibitors exclusively: business to business connecting, networking and learning workshop, featuring R&R Employment.

4:30-7 p.m. — Open to the Public: Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County, open and free to the public. Visitors will enjoy free “eats and sweets” from local establishments and a cash bar while visiting the business exhibit booths.

“We are excited to continue to partner with the Wassenberg Art Center. The central downtown location of the Wassenberg is inviting to attendees,” shared Van Wert Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “We love presenting this opportunity to our business community. It offers two events in one with the afternoon devoted to stimulating a company’s business to business reach and the early evening to reaching greater Van Wert area consumers.”

The Expo will host once again showcase The Taste of Van Wert County, featuring selections from a variety of Van Wert area eateries. Visitors can browse the business exhibits from 4:30-7 p.m. while enjoying free Taste of Van Wert County samples and purchase beverages from the Wassenberg’s cash bar.

The Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County offers exhibitors the opportunity to:

Exhibit in the Wassenberg Art Center, the catalyst for creative expression in northwest Ohio.

Expand a firm’s area customer base.

Showcase products and services to business customers and consumers.

Promote job openings at your business

Make connections and generate leads.

Increase visibility and build a business’s image.

Be featured in the Van Wert Area Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County Exhibitor Guide.

The Chamber urges all businesses to secure an exhibit booth today as space is limited. Booth space includes: a listing in the Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County Exhibitor Guide, an 8-foot display table with tablecloth and up to two lunches. Chamber members may reserve a space for $150 and the non-member rate is $250. The Chamber also invests in multimedia promotion to attract numerous area buyers to assure quality event traffic.

Premier Sponsors for the event are Central Insurance Companies and Van Wert Health. Gold Sponsors include R&R Employment, Van Wert Manor, Federal-Mogul, Vantage Career Center, Chief Supermarkets, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the October 3 Van Wert Area Biz Expo and Taste of Van Wert County that offers a “two-in-one” event to reach business owners, executives, employees, and residents in the Van Wert area and surrounding communities.

To reserve an exhibit space or for more information about sponsorships, contact the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Businesses can also register online at www.vanwertchamber.com.