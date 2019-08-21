5 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

David Timothy Edwin Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 124 months (more than 10 years) in prison on two counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Seibert credit for 190 days already served and also classified the defendant as a Tier 3 sexual offender, who will need to register every 90 days for life.

William Crutchfield, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail on a charge of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. He was also classified as a Tier 1 sex offender and is required to register for a period of 15 years.

Tyler David Dunn, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including 200 hours of community service, on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor. Dunn will also be placed in the Renewal Center Residential treatment program for 90 days, or until released.

Antonio M. Love, 34, of Dayton, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree.

Adam G. Blatteau, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including 100 hours of community service, on a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Blatteau must also enroll in Ohio Means Jobs, be assessed for a General Educational Development (GED) certificate and also complete a GED program. He must also complete a substance abuse assessment and any treatment program recommended. Blatteau was also ordered to pay $161.50 in restitution to the theft victim.

Five people also changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Julie Survilla, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Toree F. Riddle, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Riddle will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. September 25.

Brian D. Bleeke, 53, of Convoy, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a felony of the first degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10 a.m. September 25.

Sheila P. Raines, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Raines will appear for sentencing at 10 a.m. September 25.

Landon J. Clifton, 33, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.

Also Wednesday, Joshua Carroll, 31, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. An unsecured personal surety bond was set in the case and Carroll will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Angelo Jose Reynaldo Furr, 19, of Lima, denied violating his bond by failing to appear for all scheduled court appearances. Bond was set at $25,000 cash/commercial surety and a hearing will be scheduled for a later date.