VWHS announces open house date, times

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest announced that open house for parents of VWHS students will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28.

Parents/guardians are asked to meet at 7 that evening in the high school/middle school commons area for introductory comments from Priest. Following that, each of the seven periods will be held, in order for classroom teachers to explain their program of instruction to those in attendance.

The principal encourages all parents/guardians to attend and stresses the importance of understanding the concept of open house, noting that questions of individual student performance will be discussed during parent-teacher conferences Monday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 26.

Open house is a time for teachers to welcome parents and share their curricula with parents and guardians.

Those attending should obtain a schedule of classes from their students and observe the following class scheduled on August 28: