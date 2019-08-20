Random Thoughts: football and baseball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center round college football, Pigskin Pick’Em, Andrew Luck, and the Major League Baseball playoff race.

College football

I know the majority of college football games will start next weekend, but there are a couple this weekend, including Miami (FL) at Florida.

Welcome back college football. Welcome back.

Preseason poll

The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll was released on Monday and the usual teams are on top – Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Here’s a thought – why not wait until three or four games have been played before issuing a poll? It’s all speculation now, why not get a real look at teams before ranking them?

It won’t happen, but it seems like a good idea.

Justin Fields

The world’s worst kept secret was revealed on Monday, when it was announced that Justin Field’s will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

Hopefully, he lives up to the hype and hopefully he stays healthy, because there’s a clear drop off at the position after Fields.

Tate Martell update

Multiple reports say former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has been working with wide receivers and is contemplating a position switch.

It may be a move that pays off for him.

Pigskin Pick’Em

We still have a couple of slots open for Pigskin Pick’Em guest selectors. WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC games will be picked each week during the high school football season, along with Lima Sr. and Lima Central Catholic.

If you’d like to try your hand one week during the regular season, let me know at sports@thevwindependent.com.

Andrew Luck

Why do I get the feeling that there may be more to the story than what the Colts are telling us?

What was initially reported as a calf injury has morphed into a bone problem, then a high ankle issue. Which is it?

I say this because it seemed (at least to me) that the Colts led people on in 2017, when Luck wound up missing the entire season. I’m not saying that’s going to happen now, but two years ago it really felt like the team kept teasing his possible return in hopes of keeping fans interested in an otherwise not-so-good season.

Baseball

It’s still baseball season and some interesting playoff races continue.

The Cubs and Indians remain in playoff contention, but I don’t see either team ending up in the World Series or even the league championship series, assuming one or both get in.

It would take a small miracle for the Reds to get in, but I suppose anything is possible.

On paper, it should be an Astros/Dodgers World Series.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.