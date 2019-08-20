MSVW to have Christmas in Summer event

VW independent/submitted information

A Christmas in Summer Trivia Night sponsored by Truly D’vine Bread Company will be held this Saturday, August 24.

Gather four smart friends, colleagues, or classmates for Christmas in Summer Trivia Night. Tickets are $25 or $150 for a table of eight. All proceeds will go back to the Christmas fund for this year’s Christmas event.

To sign up for this MSVW trivia, contact Historic Main Street Van Wert at 419.238.6911 or mitch@mainstreetvanwert.org, or message MSVW on Facebook.