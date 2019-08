Castle leads Crestview

In her varsity debut, freshman Katelyn Castle (12) scored four goals to help Crestview defeat Delphos St. John’s 7-0 in the season opener for both teams. Aliya Clouser, Louisa Hoppe and Lindsey Schumm also scored goals in the victory. The Lady Knights will host Van Wert on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent