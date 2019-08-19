VW Chamber offering 9-day trip through Great Britain

The British Parliament building and Big Ben are just two of the attractions featured in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s Great Britain tour.

VW independent/submitted information

Sleepy villages where sheep wander the grassy hillsides, lakes set amidst mountains that inspired centuries of literature, and cities thriving with arts and culture — these are the landscapes of Britain. Discover them on this memorable journey through England, Scotland, and Wales. Sleep in a historic castle. Enjoy medieval York and its historic Minster. Soak up the pastoral landscapes of the Cotswolds. Walk in the footsteps of William Shakespeare and enjoy dinner at Hall’s Croft, a 400-year-old Shakespearean family home. Explore London and Edinburgh. Personalize the tour with a choice of included excursions in Stratford and Edinburgh. Experience the wonder of Stonehenge.

Grange City Hotel

Just steps from the River Thames, experience London from its heart at the Grange City Hotel. A modern, luxury hotel situated among ancient historic landmarks, the Grange City Hotel offers a unique London experience.

Stroll along the River Thames. Visit the iconic Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Explore classic London but return to modern oasis. Enjoy a state-of-the art fitness center and spa, complete with a virtual golf simulator. Take advantage of the many fine-dining and lounge options. Take in views of England’s classic city from luxurious rooms and plush beds. Enjoy London from the Grange City Hotel.

Day 1

Overnight Flight

Feel the vibrant energy of England, hear the unique sounds of Scotland, and see the rolling countryside of Wales on a trip that combines dramatic history and natural wonders.

Day 2

Hadrian’s Wall

London, England-Tour Begins

The tour opens in London, the cosmopolitan and historic capital of England. This evening, join fellow travelers for an ale and pie tasting at a traditional English pub.

Day 3

London

London’s quintessential sights await travelers this morning. Alongside a local guide, view the Tower of London, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace. That afternoon, enjoy some time at leisure to explore this iconic city independently.

Day 4

London-York

The Medieval city of York, England

It’s time to say farewell to London and travel to the medieval city of York, stopping in the 800-year-old university town of Cambridge along the way. Upon arriving in York, join the tour manager for a brief orientation tour, or choose to arrive in York earlier by way of an optional high speed rail. Climb aboard at London’s King’s Cross and sit back and relax as the train travels 125 mph through England’s stunning countryside; arriving in York just over two hours later, meet up with a local expert at York Station and embark on a walking tour of this remarkable city where tourists will see its famous Minster and walk the labyrinth of quaint narrow streets that still appear as they did in the Middle Ages. That night, stay within the city’s historic walls.

Day 5

York-Borders Region, Scotland-Edinburgh

Enjoy a leisurely morning in York before traveling north through the rolling fields to bonnie (“lovely” in Scottish) Scotland. Stretching across the country is Hadrian’s Wall, once the mark of the northern border of the Roman Empire. Stop to see this ancient fortification, which was begun in 122 A.D. to protect Roman Britain from the tribes of Scotland. Next, drive through Scotland’s Borders region before arriving in Edinburgh, the “Athens of the North.” Discover Scotland’s exciting capital, and one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, alive with history and culture. That night, enjoy dinner at a local restaurant

Day 6

Edinburgh

Stonehenge

This day it’s tour-goers’ choice! Get acquainted with this regal city on a locally guided all-encompassing tour of the city via coach or join a local expert and explore the city on foot. Both tours include visits to Edinburgh Castle, home to the Scottish Crown Jewels, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh and former home of Mary, Queen of Scots. The rest of that day for exploring the city independently.

Day 7

Edinburgh-Lake District, England-Ruthin Castle, Wales

The final stop in Scotland comes at the border town of Gretna Green, where generations of runaway couples came to get married. Later, return to England and travel through the picturesque Lake District. Here in the district’s heart, visit the charming village of Grasmere, home of the poet William Wordsworth. End the day with an overnight stay in beautiful Ruthin Castle, situated in the north of Wales.

Day 8

Wales-Stratford-upon-Avon, England

Step back in time to the birthplace of the bard, William Shakespeare, on a journey to Stratford-upon-Avon — the tour’s home for the next two nights. Then, there is a choice: Tour Anne Hathaway’s thatch-roofed cottage, the childhood home of the famous playwright and poet’s wife, or choose to enjoy a leisurely cruise along the picturesque Avon River.

Day 9

Stratford-Stonehenge-Cotswolds-Stratford

Complete the visit to Britain with a journey to mystical Stonehenge — an incredible entrée to some of England’s most gorgeous countryside. Explore the arrestingly beautiful villages of the Cotswolds region. Tonight, join fellow travelers for a private farewell dinner at Hall’s Croft, a 400-year-old Shakespeare family home. Toast the end of a wonderful journey while actors in traditional costume perform some of Shakespeare’s most renowned scenes.

Day 10

Stratford-upon-Avon – Tour Ends

The journey through Britain concludes today.

Join the Chamber for a travel presentation being held in the basement meeting room at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert, at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 5.

This trip is open to the entire community: business owners, families, retirees, etc. For more information about the British Landscapes tour or to reserve a spot, call the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390, email chamber@vanwertchamber.com or go to www.vanwertchamber.com.