Veterans Office sets Fair Vets Day events

VW independent/submitted information

The Veterans Service Office has provided information on the upcoming Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair, to be held Thursday, August 29.

General Deborah Ashenhurst

A presentation will begin at noon at the Veterans Service Center with a presentation by Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst, who will discuss what has been happening in her department.

Prior to being appointed as director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services on January 14, Major General Ashenhurst (U.S. Army, retired) served as the senior vice president-military strategy of R2 Associates. Ashenhurst received numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (with one Silver and one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster) and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Following at 1 p.m. will be a free meal at the west end of the grandstand, while the horse races are conducted.

Beginning at 3 p.m. will be a presentation by Veterans Service Officer Ed Ball of Sidney County, who will be discussing his work with Blue Navy Water Veterans Agent Orange claims. Chief Petty Officer Ed Ball joined the Navy in June 1976 after graduating from Sidney High School, and attended basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Chief Ball’s awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, three Navy Achievement Medals, five Navy Good Conduct Medals, two Navy Expeditionary Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, as well as the shipboard coveted Departmental Green “C” on every ship ever assigned.

Following at 5 p.m. will be ham and beans served at the Veterans Service Center.

Veterans should remember to bring their veterans identification card for entry on Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans’ spouses are encouraged to join them on this day, but they will need to be present with the veteran when entering.

The Veterans Service Office thanks First Federal Savings Bank and Gibson’s BBQ for sponsoring Veterans Day at the fair, as well as the Senior Fair Board for helping make the day possible.