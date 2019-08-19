Superior Collision earns top honor

Submitted information

Superior Collision in Van Wert has achieved Gold Class status, the industry standard for training that contributes to complete and safe repairs. Only 10 percent of collision repair businesses currently meet the rigorous training requirements necessary to earn the Gold Class designation.

Gold Class shops are required to have every technician involved in collision repair take training that is specific to their roles. They must continue with ongoing training each year for the business to maintain its Gold Class recognition, including classes in new technology.

“Superior Collision is honored to be a named a Gold Class collision repair facility,” Keith Wiseman, Manager of Superior Collision said. “We are proud of our commitment to training because it is also a symbol of our commitment to professionalism and to the safety of our customers.”

Today’s vehicles are increasingly sophisticated devices featuring an ever-growing number of components, parts and advanced lightweight materials. The constant introduction of new vehicle technologies can result in repair procedures changing significantly from year to year, making current repair knowledge critical for the achievement of complete, safe and quality repairs.