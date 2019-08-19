Sheets, Bockey 2019 Jr. Fair king, queen

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Austin Sheets, son of Brian and Tonya Sheets, and Torie Bockey, daughter of Doug and Sherry Bockey, were crowned the 2019 Junior Fair king and queen during a ceremony held Sunday in the Marsh Foundation’s Bagley Auditorium.

2019 Junior Fair Queen Torie Bockey and King Austin Sheets. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Michael Joseph, son of Kirby and Sammi Joseph, and Morgan Dowler, daughter of Stephen and Casey Dowler, were king and queen runners-up.

Bockey, a Spencerville High School graduate, has been involved in Spencerville FFA for a number of years. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board and was also first runner-up in this year’s Peony Festival Pageant.

Bockey said she wanted to be queen so she could empower and encourage all exhibitors to continue showing at the fair and expanding their knowledge of agriculture.

Sheets, a graduate of Crestview High School who will be attending Wright State University-Lake Campus this fall, and a member of Udder Dairy Club and the Junior Fair Board, said he plans to have fun interacting with young kids at the fair, as well as helping with the various livestock shows, and being a role model for younger generations to look up to.

Species princesses selected Sunday are as follows:

2019 Junior Fair Queen Runner-up Morgan Dowler and King Runner-up Michael Joseph.

Beef Princess — Baylee Miller, daughter of Rob and Vikki Miller.

Equine Princess — Breck Evans, daughter of Thomas and JaNahn Evans.

Swine Princess — Chloe Kroeger, daughter of Dave and Shelly Kroeger.

Goat Princess — Tara Raudabaugh, daughter of Paul and Michelle Raudabaugh.

Sheep Princess — Addie Sorgen, daughter of Phil and Jill Sorgen.

Dairy Princess — Lilly Hempfling, daughter of Chuck and Sue Hempfling.

Project Princess (new this year) — Melissa Joseph, daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph.

Also held during the Junior Fair’s Celebration Sunday event was the Cloverbud graduation ceremony, the 4-H Style Review, and the 4-H awards ceremony.