Preview: 2019 VW County volleyball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2019 high school volleyball season is here and Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert are looking to build on last season’s results. Below is a look at each of the three teams.

Lincolnview

Despite the loss of three key players to graduation, the Lady Lancers appear to be in good shape heading into the 2019 season, with five returning starters and seven letter winners back from a squad that went 16-7 (6-2 NWC) last year.

“We took a big hit losing the three seniors from last year,” sixth year head coach JaNahn Evans said. “They were key players and big time leaders on and off the court. Our four year starter Lakin Brant (playing volleyball at Boyce College in Kentucky) was the leading libero in the state of Ohio last year according to MaxPreps. She will be sorely missed, along with middle hitter Carly Wendel and setter Morgan Miller.”

“However, we are fortunate to have returning starters Brianna Ebel (junior setter); junior outside hitter Madison Williams; sophomore middle hitter Kendall Klausing, sophomore outside hitter Kendall Bollenbacher, and senior middle hitter Jordan Decker,” Evans continued. “Our other seniors with varsity experience are defensive specialist Kerstin Davis and setter/libero Lana Carey.”

First year varsity player Tori Boyd (defensive specialist), junior outside hitter Sami Sellers and freshman McKayla Blankemeyer round out the roster.

“We are building on last years great season and want to push to be better,” Evans stated. “We are anxious to get started this year and we are eyeing a conference championship. It’s always a goal, it’s always a battle.”

The Lady Lancers will open the season at Van Wert on Tuesday, then will begin the home portion of the schedule against Antwerp on Saturday.

Van Wert

After a big turnaround from 4-19 in 2017 to 17-8 (6-3 WBL) and a Division II district semifinal appearance last season Van Wert head coach Jeff Marbaugh enters his fourth season having said goodbye to five seniors, but he has five returning letter winners to help lead this years squad.

The list includes senior middle hitter Jamison Clouse; senior outside hitter Cassie Priest; senior setter Katie Coplin; junior outside hitter Jaylyn Rickard and junior libero Izzy Carr.

“These girls played important roles for our team last season so they understand the speed of varsity volleyball and can help our newcomers,” Marbaugh said of his returning letter winners. “A lot of their positions and roles have changed a bit so we are a work in progress learning some new roles.”

Clouse had a team high 279 kills last season, while Coplin had 39 aces, the highest among returning players.

Newcomers expected to contribute throughout the season include senior outside hitter Jill Gemmer; junior middle hitter Rylee Dunn; sophomore outside hitter Mariana Ickes and freshman setter Finley Foster.

Marbaugh noted that the returning players and the newcomers seem to working well together.

“I believe are felt more comfortable and confident with each scrimmage and we are working hard to improve each day,” the coach explained. “I think we can be good at the net whether on offense or defense, and we are starting to scrap a little bit more on defense as well.”

Van Wert will open the season with four straight home matches – tonight against Paulding; Tuesday against Lincolnview; Saturday against Delphos St. John’s and Monday, August 27 against WBL foe Defiance.

Crestview

Under two-time NWC Coach of the Year Tammy Gregory, the Lady Knights (17-7, 7-1 NWC in 2018) will try to defend their Northwest Conference co-championship.

Check back later for more on Crestview.