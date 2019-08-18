Lady Knights finish third

Crestview’s girls’ cross country team took third place at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at National Trail Raceway in Hebron on Saturday. Pictured from left to right: Megan Mosier, Baylee Miller, Lauren Walls (29th place), Ragen Harting (eighth), Emily Greulach (23rd), Kiera Anderson, and Kate Leeth. Walls, Harting and Greulach each received medals. The Knights will travel to the Bob Schul Invitational next Saturday which is held at Milton Union High School. Randy Grandstaff photo