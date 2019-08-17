Scotty McCreery coming to Lima CC

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Scotty McCreery is coming to the Lima Civic Center on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29, $44, $59, and $79 and are now on sale.

Tickets are available at www.limaciviccenter.com or at the Lima Civic Center Box Office, open weekdays from noon-5 p.m.

After winning Season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011, McCreery made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He has since achieved two back-to-back No. 1 hits (“Five More Minutes” and “This Is It”).

His newest album, Seasons Change, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. McCreery was featured as a songwriter on every track for the first time, showcasing his passion for music and connection to his fans.

For additional information or to buy tickets, visit www.limaciviccenter.com or call the Box Office at 419.224.1552.