Referendum petition rejected by Ohio A-G

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected the summary language for a proposed referendum seeking to repeal House Bill 6.

On July 29, the attorney general’s office received a written petition from Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts. The attorney general’s role is to determine whether the petition summary is a fair and truthful representation of the measure to be referred.

A response letter sent to the petitioners identifies 21 instances of inaccuracies or omissions of statutory language within the text of the summary.

“For these reasons, I am unable to certify the summary as a fair and truthful statement of the measure,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in the letter.

The attorney general does not express an opinion as to the advisability or constitutionality of the proposed ballot measure. The full text of the letter to petitioners and the petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.