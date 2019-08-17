Quartet to sing at Grover Hill church

GROVER HILL — Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church invites area residents to come and share an evening with the Glory Way Quartet from Mansfield on Sunday, August 25, starting at 6 p.m.

Come and enjoy an inspirational evening. A love offering will be taken for the quartet.

The Glory Way Quartet has been named “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” and was honored at the Diamond Awards October 30 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Diamond Awards is an annual event held in association with Scoops magazine. Each year, fans are asked to nominate their favorites in several categories.

For the past two years, the GWQ has been in the Top 5 in the “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” category. The award is given to a new and developing fulltime quartet that has seen major growth in its career, as evidenced in radio air play and personal appearances during the past year.

The Glory Way Quartet has been spreading God’s word through song since 2002, presenting four-part harmony at its best. The group has appeared with many of the top groups in the industry, including the Dove Brothers, Dixie Melody Boys, the Spencers, Danny Funderburk, the Chuck Wagon Gang, and countless others. The quartet is also on the Winding Creek recording label, and is represented by Capitol.

Grover Hill Zion United Methodist is located at 204 S. Harrison St. in Grover Hill. For more information, call the church office at 419.587.3941 or call Pastor Mike Waldron at 419.238.1493 or 419.233.2241, or email him at mwaldron@embarqmail.com.