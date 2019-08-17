Local milkweed pod collection promoted

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the drastic decline in monarch butterfly populations, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) and local soil & water conservation districts are again seeking public involvement to collect common milkweed seed pods from established plants September 1 through October 30. This is an annual event and organizers hope local residents can participate.

Milkweed pods collected should look like the one on the right. SWCD photo

The seeds will be used to establish new plantings and additional habitat for the monarch butterfly throughout the buckeye state. These future plantings will increase the food source for the caterpillar stage as seen below.

Seed pods from common milkweed should be collected only when the pods are dry and brown-gray in color. If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, they can be picked. The seeds in green pods will not be viable and won’t be able to be used. Be patient and don’t collect too soon!

It is best to collect pods into paper bags. Avoid using plastic bags because they can allow mold to develop. It is recommended to wear disposable gloves when picking and handling pods. Ideally, it is recommended to leave at least 50 percent of the seed crop at a given site is left to allow for natural recruitment and regeneration of the native population the next growing season.

There are situations where total collection can occur: if the field or area will be mowed completely or the area will be converted for crop or development. A collection container is located outside the door of the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert.