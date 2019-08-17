All-Twig Board holds meeting at hospital

VW independent/submitted information

The All-Twig board met July 17 in Conference Room A, with members of all of the three Twig groups present.

Members presented a check to Ellen Rager on behalf of all three groups. Funds were generated from sales at the Hospital Gift Shop, Hospital Thrift Shop and the holiday poinsettia sales.

Representatives of the three Twig groups were welcomed by Chairman LaDonna Allenbaugh, who then called the meeting to order. Allenbaugh gave the invocation and members present were provided lunch.

The minutes of the May 15 meeting were accepted as amended.

The following reports were given:

Twig I: The Hospital Thrift Shop continues to operate with the usual ups and downs of profits. We have some “yearly visitors” who stop and shop when they are in the area visiting relatives or who travel through town on the way to their destination. All volunteers enjoy their interactions with shoppers and accepting donations. The June meeting was a picnic held at CHP. There will be no meeting in July or August.

Twig II: The group remains strong at 48 members. The June meeting was chilly but all enjoyed their picnic box lunch from Collins Fine Food. The group is not meeting in July or August. The next meeting on September 9thwill feature Daryl Neuenschwander from Ridgeway.

Twig III: The Hospital Gift shop continues to have new items on display for sale. Sales continues to go well and the group looks forward to planning their new location in the hospital’s new facility which will open in November or December 2020.

Ellen Rager gave those attending an update on the new facility. The new patient rooms will have an area for doctors and nurses to chart, patient area, and a family area where family members can be comfortable when visiting.

Those attending:

Twig I: LaDonna Allenbaugh, Mae Enyart, Dot Burley, Karen Gardner

Twig II: Kathy Keysor, Ella Jackson, Nancy Wolverton

Twig III: Jane Lianez, Jill Smelser, Nancy Farmer

The next meeting will be held at noon January 15, 2020, at the hospital.