Woman convicted on theft, forgery counts

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, a jury convicted Van Wert resident Tina Hulbert, 47, of two counts of theft from an elderly person or disabled adult and six counts of forgery following a trial held earlier this week.

Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Also Thursday, Sarah Rebecca Ann Stephenson, 44, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating her personal surety bond by failing to appear on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A $5,000 cash bond was set in the case and Stephenson was scheduled for appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 28.