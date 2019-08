Van Wert golfers defeat Defiance

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert defeated WBL foe Celina 186-199 at Willow Bend Country Club on Thursday.

Gavin Flickinger was the match medalist after shooting a 43. Evan Knittle carded a 46, followed by Cameron Terhark with a 48 and Jace Fast with a 49.

The Cougars are now 2-0 in dual matches and 1-0 in the WBL. They’ll return to action Monday against Defiance at Eagle Rock Golf Course