Van Wert and Crestview to scrimmage

The Van Wert High School varsity football team will host the Crestview Knights in a jamboree game on Friday, August 23.

It’s the final preseason scrimmage before the two open the regular season on Friday, August 30. The gates at Eggerss Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m., with game time scheduled for 7 p.m.

The jamboree is approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) and both schools contribute financially to the OHSAA Foundation.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, but fans who bring a non-perishable food item and will have their gate admission reduced to $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Season passes are not honored for this event and the game does not count as a regular season contest for either school. However, season passes can be picked up during the scrimmage at the tent on the visitor side.

The Van Wert football parents will be running a concession stand from a tent at the south end of Eggerss Stadium. They will have sandwiches, drinks and candy available.

Come out and enjoy and evening of food and football as the Cougars and Knights look to prepare for the opening of the 2019 regular football season.