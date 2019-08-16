Tennis: Lady Cougars improve to 3-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Make it three straight sweeps for Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team.

The Lady Cougars opened the home portion of the schedule with a 5-0 Western Buckeye League win over Defiance on Thursday.

At first singles, Grace Lott posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alexa Bickford, while Alli Morrow rallied for a 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2 second singles win over Brianna Shank. Lizzie Rutkowski won at third singles, 6-1, 6-0 over Reece Miller.

Both doubles teams cruised to easy wins, with the first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter recording a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo. At second singles, Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner shut out Ava Shock and Megan Lockmiller 6-0, 6-0.

“It was nice to play at home for the first time this season,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Add to that a 5-0 win in our WBL opener and we’ve put ourselves in a good spot to start the season.”

“Even though this our third sweep of the season, I felt like this was our most convincing one. Grace and Lizzie are playing really good tennis for us at the first and third singles spots. Paige and Allie looked really sharp tonight and this was by far their best performance of the season.”

“Kaylee and Jada have won 6-0 , 6-0 now twice in their last two matches and I can’t ask for a better start from them. Alli Morrow worked her butt off tonight – a year ago she wouldn’t won that match. She’s become a totally different player this season, mentally tougher more than anything. The JVs are working hard and getting better everyday.”

Natalie Benner, Kendall Rauch and Sophie Rutkowski won their junior varsity singles matches, while Tayzia Hall and Jamie Burenga, Ashlyn Jennings and Livy Quillen, Piper Pierce and Olivia Rutkowski, and Anna Wasson and Whitley Fast won their JV doubles matches.

Van Wert (3-0, 1-0 WBL) will return to action Monday at Celina.