Paulding wins NWC golf quad

Van Wert independent sports

Paulding golfers topped Lincolnview, Delphos Jefferson and Crestview in a Northwest Conference quad match at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Friday.

The Panthers finished with 183 team points, while the Lancers finished with 189, edging Jefferson (191). Crestview finished with a team score of 222.

Paulding’s Kolson Egnor and Jefferson’s Logan Gallmeier each shot a 40 and tied for match medalist honors.

Evan Miller fired a 45 to lead Lincolnview, followed by Landon Price (47), Dane Ebel (48) and Grant Glosset (49).

Dillon Underwood led Crestview with a 51, followed by Evan Scarlett (55), Scotty Bowman (56) and Tanner Myers.