Wassenberg paperweight class full up

The Mobile Hotshop paperweight spots are full for August 24, 2-6 p.m. We do have a waiting list going and will most likely invite Firenation Glass back soon! Firenation will also be demonstrating other aspects of blowing glass and observing is free. Plus, Matt Paskiet will be bringing some of his items for sale! Cash bar, snacks. Join us!

Ezra Miller of Bryan will be returning to Wassenberg Art Center on August 22, from 6-9 p.m., to perform at Wassenberg’s monthly Pint Night.

Our next art exhibit art opening on August 16 will feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works. Doug Fiely and Steve Smith are together again. If you haven’t experienced this dynamic duo, you are in for a treat. Closing party will be held on Thursday, September 12, cash bar, snacks, music, everyone is welcome and there is no cost. We will have a little artist chat and maybe some guitar strumming. This will be a good one!

The deadline for the 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is September 6. Call-for-entry forms are now available online, at the Wassenberg Art Center. One of our jurors is Mark Lanning Jr. of Iowa City, Iowa. Mark once exhibited at the Wassenberg Art Center with Stephan Takacs of Columbus. Mark has taught at Sacramento University in California and is a photographer based in Iowa City, Iowa, and a current MFA candidate at University of Iowa. Mark has created many national projects and his work can be seen here: http://marklanningjr.com. The exhibit will open on October 4. Get snapping!

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush join in. We promise, our art classes are painless.

Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Todd Kime and assistant continue the prep work for “Blink!”, the newest art installation at the Wassenberg Art Park. The piece will be dedicated September 26.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Flip flop stained glass sun catcher facilitated by Joe Balyeat.

Pint Night: August 22, 6-9 p.m.: Ezra Miller is returning with acoustic guitar, we will be making flip-flop stained glass, sun catchers and featuring the craft brews of Two Bandits Brewery, Hicksville. Free entry and tastings, cash bar.

Pint Night: September 26, 6-9 p.m. In the Art Park (weather permitting) We will be dedicating our newest interactive art installation “Blink!” by Toledo artist, Todd Kime. The sculpture was sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council and funds were matched by the Van Wert County Foundation. We will feature live music by Bob Stevens (formerly of Distant Cousinz) and a regional brewery or winery. Join us at the Beverage Bin and new outdoor stage. Free entry.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.