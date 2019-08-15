Wapak picked to win WBL championship

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Most coaches seem to agree that the Western Buckeye League will be balanced this fall, with several teams that can be considered legitimate WBL championship contenders.

In fact, it won’t be shocking if there are co-champions like last season, or perhaps a two or three way tie for second and/or third place in the final league standings.

As was the case with Wednesday’s NWC predictions, WBL preseason rankings are based on a number of factors, not limited to, but including returning starters and letter winners.

Here is the VW independent’s predicted order of finish:

1 – Wapakoneta (Travis Moyer, sixth season, 50-10 at Wapakoneta, 168-38 overall); 11-2, 8-1 WBL, co-champions with St. Marys Memorial in 2018; Division III playoffs, lost to Kettering Archbishop Alter in regional finals.

The Redskins return 15 letter winners, including bruising running back Evan Kaeck, who rushed for 1,370 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall. After playing wide receiver in 2018, Reid Merricle will man the quarterback spot this season.

Defensively, Wapakoneta returns seven letter winners, including three defensive linemen and three linebackers, which should be bad news for opposing offenses.

Key early season games will include the WBL opener at home against St. Marys Memorial on September 6, then a game at Van Wert the following Friday.

2 – St. Marys Memorial (Doug Frye, sixth season 44-15; 230-117 overall); 12-2, 8-1 WBL in 2018, co-champions with Wapakoneta; Division IV playoffs, lost to Cincinnati Wyoming in state semifinals.

Quite honestly, the No. 2 spot is a tough pick, because there are a handful of teams that could wind up in this spot.

The Roughriders have 19 seniors on the roster and 10 returning starters, meaning a number of new starters will be on the field. Three offensive linemen are back, which should help pave the way for the team’s traditional ground pounding attack.

The defense is expected to be more than solid again, but that unit will be tested immediately with three straight road games to open the season – Sidney, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf.

Conventional wisdom might be to say a somewhat younger squad with a tough early season schedule isn’t the right pick here. However, I’m going with the Roughriders anyway.

3 – Ottawa-Glandorf (Ken Schriner, 24 years, 168-89); 5-5, 4-5 WBL in 2018.

Again, this is a tough spot to pick. The Titans were ravaged by injuries last season but after a 2-4 start, rebounded to win three of the final four games on the schedule.

Ottawa-Glandorf returns 16 letter winners and 12 starters – six on each side of the ball in 2019, including two quarterbacks who saw time last year: senior Jeremy Leopold and junior Jacob Balbaugh, and linebacker Will Kaufman.

The Titans will play St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta at home and if team is consistent on defense, it could be a big season.

4 – Van Wert (Keith Recker, eighth season, 24-48 at Van Wert, 25-47 overall); 9-3, 7-2 WBL in 2018; Division IV playoffs, lost to St. Marys Memorial in regional semifinals.

I’ll put this out there – the Cougars could finish higher than this and very well might do so.

Even with the graduation of quarterback Nate Place (over 3,000 total yards, 40 touchdowns), this offense has the chance to be very explosive. Strong armed Owen Treece will take over at quarterback and will likely stretch defenses with his passing ability. He’ll have a pair of trusty wide receivers in Tanner Barnhart and Dru Johnson, while Jake Hillary (1,219 yards, 15 touchdowns) is expected to be the team’s main ball carrier. A big loss to graduation is tight end/H-back Drew Bagley.

The offensive line should be solid and despite some graduation losses, the defense should be a strength with the return of lineman Keagan Hammons (14 sacks) and linebacker Parker Conrad (65 tackles).

Overall, the Cougars have 12 returning letter winners and will open the season on the road against Bryan and Defiance before opening the home portion of the schedule against Wapakoneta on September 13. Another key game is September 27 at home against Ottawa-Glandorf. Van Wert has beaten the Titans in back-to-back seasons.

5 – Kenton (Brent Fackler, sixth year, 29-25); 6-4, 6-3 WBL.

Jaron Sharp, who passed for over 3100 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for 707 yards and eight more scores has graduated. Two juniors, Blaine Huston and Jacob Eversole are competing to guide Kenton’s no huddle, five wide offense, and whichever one wins the job will have three returning receivers to throw to – Landon Rush, Jayden Cornell and Bryce Ellis. Rush and Cornell were No. 1 and No. 2 in receptions last year, and the trio accounted for 162 catches, nearly 2,400 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.

It should be noted that Eversole is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered over the summer.

Nine of 11 defensive starters are back from a unit that allowed 33 points per game last season. Improvement in that area could translate into a couple more wins for the Wildcats.

6 – Elida (Bill Speller, fourth season, 16-15; 96-77 overall); 2-8, 2-7 WBL in 2018.

This may be too low. With 20 returning letter winners, nine returning starters on offense and seven on defense, an exciting season could be in store for the Bulldogs.

After passing for 2,280 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman, Even Unruh is back to run the Elida offense, and he’ll have some of 2018’s top receivers back, including KeShawn Spivey, Arzaiah Little and Devon Barnett. The three combined for 140 receptions, 1,864 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Elida allowed an average of 466 yards and 45 points per game last season but if a revamped 4-3 defense comes through, the Bulldogs should contend for an upper division finish.

7 – Celina (Brennen Bader, third season, 12-8); 5-5, 4-5 WBL in 2018.

The Bulldogs have 16 returning letter winners and a lot of returning experience along the offensive and defensive lines, which is a good start on any team.

However, some younger, inexperienced players will have to step up and fill various skill position spots, including at quarterback and wide receiver. If those kids come through, it should be a very interesting season for Celina.

8 – Defiance (Kevin Kline, fourth season, 8-22; 66-50 overall); 4-6, 3-6 WBL in 2018.

This feels too low, but it’s a product of a balanced league. As I said earlier, it’s quite possible we’ll see ties for several spots this season.

The biggest priority is replacing four starters along the offensive line and several young, talented players are battling for spots. In terms of skill positions, the Bulldogs have some interchangeable players.

Last year’s leading rusher, Chris Fluker (930 yards) was lost to graduation.

The defensive line looks to be a strength, and Kline is counting on his seniors to provide leadship on both sides of the ball.

9 – Shawnee (Jerry Cooper, second season, 4-6, 254-114 overall)

Head coach Jerry Cooper’s preseason information won’t be ready until after the team’s second scrimmage, but the big loss for the Indians is quarterback Johnny Caprella, who rushed for nearly 800 yards and 13 touchdowns and threw for 1220 yards and 12 scores last season.

10 – Bath (Ryan Reindel, first season); 0-10, 0-9 WBL in 2018.

There’s nowhere to go but up for Bath, after a winless campaign last season. The Wildcats have lost 19 straight dating back to the 2017 season opener.

New head coach Ryan Reindel has 15 letter winners and starters at his disposal, with many of those at the skill positions. The list includes eight defensive starters. However, the Wildcats will be a young team in 2019.

Reindel said his team will work to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and will work to develop a balanced attack.

It appears Lex Boedicker will run the offense, while linebacker Trey Johnson will anchor the defense.