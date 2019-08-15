Teen charged with rape of minor under 13

VW independent/submitted information

Christopher Carpenter

A Decatur, Indiana, man has been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a minor under the age of 13.

According to a Van Wert Police Department news release, Christopher Carpenter, 18, was charged with two counts of rape, a felony of the first degree, following his arrest on Wednesday, and was incarcerated in the County Correctional Facility.

The release noted that Carpenter made an initial appearance in front of Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Straley on Thursday, and was ordered held on a “high” cash bond.

It was not stated in the release whether a preliminary hearing was scheduled in the case, but it’s more typical that Carpenter will be indicted by a special grand jury session before a preliminary hearing could be held.