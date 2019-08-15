Lady Lancers compete at Defiance Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

DEFIANCE — On a warm and muggy day, Lincolnview finished third out of eight teams at the Defiance Elks Invitational at the Auglaize Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Lady Lancers were led in scoring by Winter Boroff as she posted a 90 on the day, while Shiann Kraft was right behind with a 93. Aryonna Hoghe and Adalee Purk contributed a 107 and 113 respectively, and Dylann Carey recorded a 137 to round out the team. All five Lancers posted season best scores.

Boroff finished in sixth place while Kraft finished seventh out of 43 golfers to earn a spot on the tournament team.

Wauseon, who was led by match medalist Lexe McQuillan’s one over par 74, won the invite with a team score of 372, followed by Otsego (403) and Lincolnview (403).

Lincolnview will be back in action today at the Celina Invitational.