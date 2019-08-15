Kevin Lee Gibson

Kevin Lee Gibson, 39, Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Kevin was born December 30, 1979, in Garrett, Kentucky, the son of Grover Miller and Cathy (Lumpkins) Gibson Miller, who both preceded him in death. On August 23, 2003, he married Maryann L. (Smalley) Gibson, who survives.

Other survivors include three children, Kayla, Caydence, and Myles; his stepfather, Ronald Miller of Waynesfield; and four siblings, Olivia (Libby) Gibson of Lima, Donald J. Miller of Wapakoneta, Danielle Thompson of Lima, and Doug (Stephanie) Miller of Waynesfield.

A brother-in-law, Timmy Thompson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Private burial will follow at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.