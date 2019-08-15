7 people appear for criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people appeared for criminal hearings, as well as one three-day trial, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people changed their pleas.

Jason J. Allen, 45, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a felony of the second degree; four counts of obstructing official business, each a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.

Chadd R. Dailey, 42, of Rockford, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 27.

Robert Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by testing positive for an illegal substance. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit given for 79 days already served. Thompson was also granted work release, provided he qualifies.

Two people also appeared in court on bond violation hearings.

Samuel Lee Hyndman, 29, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by consuming intoxicants, whether legal or illegal. Bond was set at $5,000 cash/commercial surety and Hyndman will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Bobby Lee Panning Jr., 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report to probation, failing to call in or show for therapy, and testing positive for drugs. A presentence investigation was ordered and Panning will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. September 18.

Two people also requested modification of their bonds.

Ashley L. Carr, 19, of Van Wert, had her request to modify her cash bond to a surety bond denied. Carr is charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 28.

Chad Harter, 21, of Willshire, also had his request to modify his cash bond to a surety bond denied. He is charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. A jury trial is set in the case for 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, September 9-10.