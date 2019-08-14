YWCA sets Purple Light Nights™ campaign

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Victim Services Program announces its annual Purple Light Nights™ campaign.

Started in Covington, Washington, in 2007, Purple Light Nights™ has grown nationally with organizations nationwide participating in this meaningful campaign. The goal of the campaign is to remember domestic violence victims, celebrate the survivors and be a beacon of hope to those that still live within an abusive situation. The color purple is recognized as the international awareness color of domestic violence.

To participate in Purple Light Nights™, community members and businesses are encouraged to purchase purple light bulbs or a string of lights through the YWCA of Van Wert County. These lights are displayed in lamp posts, porch lights, trees, and/or business store fronts throughout the entire month of October in honor and remembrance of domestic violence victims and survivors.

Businesses can also sponsor a tree which will be displayed in downtown Van Wert and it includes signage featuring their business name/logo. Every purchase comes with a complimentary “Stop Domestic Violence” yard sign that can be re-used year to year along with the bulbs. New this year are individual LED light bulbs that shine brighter, burn cooler, and last longer than incandescent bulbs sold in previous years.

Pricing for the lights is as follows:

Purple LED light bulbs-single — $5 each

Purple LED string lights-24 feet — $30 each

Tree sponsorship — $100 each

Orders for lights will be taken through the month of August with delivery scheduled for late September. Order forms can be emailed to interested individuals by contacting Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger (julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org). Forms are also available at the front desk of the YWCA or on the events page of the website (www.ywcavanwert.org).

Payment is due at the time of purchase. All proceeds benefit the YWCA of Van Wert County, Domestic Violence Transitional Living Program. For more information, contact Schaufelberger at 419.238.6639.