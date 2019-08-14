Van Wert rolls past Lehman Catholic

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

SIDNEY — Van Wert moved to 2-0 on the young tennis season with a 5-0 victory over Lehman Catholic on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive sweep for the Lady Cougars.

At first singles, freshman Grace Lott rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second set to win 6-0, 7-5 against senior Anna Brunner, a district qualifier last season.

At second singles, Alli Morrow posted a dominating 6-1, 6-0 win over Ann Deafenbaugh and Lizzie Rutkowski breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mary Lins at third singles.

At first doubles, Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter defeated Taylor Reinke and Maci Vendler 6-1, 6-0, while Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 second doubles win over Madi Gleason and Sophie Gleason.

“These past two matches are a direct result of all the hard work our girls put in this summer,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Grace was tested for the the first time this season in the second set, and her composure and poise was outstanding.”

“Paige and Allie took care of business as usual at first doubles, not missing a beat. Jada and Kaylee provided their signature one-two punch of athleticism and great net play. Alli Morrow continued to show her new found confidence on the court with her consistency. Lizzie got up early and never looked back, she’ll be a big key to our success this season during close matches.”

Van Wert’s Natalie Benner earned a junior varsity win, along with the JV doubles teams of Tayzia Havill and Jamie Burenga, Kendall Rauch and Sophie Rutkowski, and Ashlyn Jennings and Olivia Rutkowski.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Defiance on Thursday.