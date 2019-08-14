Lady Lancers finish 4th at AE Invite

Van Wert independent sports

HARROD — Lincolnview finished fourth out of 18 teams at the competitive Allen East Girls Colonial Golfers Club Tournament at Colonial Golf Course on Tuesday.

Winter Boroff shot a 97 to lead the Lady Lancers, while Shiann Kraft was right behind with a 98. Aryonna Hoghe fired a nice 118 on the day and Adalee Purk chipped in with a 121. In her first career varsity match, Dylann Carey tallied a 142.

Lima Central Catholic won the title with 316 points, followed by Lexington (375), Shawnee (435), Lincolnview (435) and New Bremen (437). Wayne Trace finished 11th (461).

The Lady Lancers will compete in today’s Defiance Invitational at the Auglaize Golf Course.