Wiffleball winners

Several hundred people attended the first annual Walmart/Lee Kinstle wiffleball tournament at Jubilee Park on Sunday. 15 teams made up of over 150 young people from as far away as Germany competed for first place in two different divisions. The tournament raised $3000 for Van Wert Youth Baseball. All- Ohio Ichiro Elite won the Rookie Division, while the YMCA won the Major Division. Eric McCracken photos