Van Wert golfers defeat Wayne Trace

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert opened the dual match portion of the golf season with a win over Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.

The Cougars won 177-185, with Van Wert’s Jace Fast, Zane Fast and Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton tying for match medalist honors, with each shooting a 43.

Also scoring for Van Wert: Evan Knittle (45) and Gavin Flickinger (46).

“I was really pleased with the way the boys played today,” Van Wert head coach Kim Doidge said. “Our goal was to be below 180 and we met that goal. We need to keep setting goals and work hard to achieve them. One shot at a time, one hole at a time one match at a time.”

The junior varsity posted a win as well, defeating Wayne Trace by five strokes. Blake Bohyer was match medalist with a 61.

Both the varsity and junior varsity golf tams will return to action Thursday against Celina at Willow Bend.