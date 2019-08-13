SWCD, Farm Bureau hold annual meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert SWCD held its 70th Annual Meeting by co-hosting with the Van Wert Farm Bureau at the Ag Banquet on August 6 at the Council on Aging Senior Center in Van Wert.

David Poe Inc. accepted the 2019 Cooperator of the Year award at the Van Wert SWCD’s annual meeting. photos provided

An SWCD election was held for two supervisor positions on the five-member SWCD Board of Supervisors, and Craig Pohlman and Kris Young were elected to serve three-year terms, commencing January 1, 2020.

Dinner was provided by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ.

Tanner Matthews was honored as SWCD scholarship recipient, while David Poe Inc. was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farm Award, which is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements.

Farm Bureau honored also honored its scholarship recipients.

In addition, Farm Bureau presented Farewell and Friend of Ag awards. The Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to the family of the late Earl Gerdeman for his many agricultural education accomplishments.

Matt Reese of the Ohio Country Journal was the speaker for the evening and gave an interesting presentation.

Sponsors for the evening were Ag Credit (speaker sponsorship), Burtch Seed, Farm Credit, Kenn Feld Group, Mercer Landmark-Glenmore, Ohio City, Convoy, and Middle Point, Pond Seed, H.G. Violet, and Williamson Insurance.